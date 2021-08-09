MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th August 2021

A very strong deterrence to rapes

This refers to an article 'Unless men change their attitude, rapes will haunt Indian Society' published in Readers' Pulse (August 8). The narration is strong, but conclusion is weak. At one stage, he says present obscenity in Indian cinema, web series, TV serials, etc., are some of the reasons for rapes. Contrary to this, he concludes that the incidents of rape in our country are not because of sexual attraction. In this connection, I borrow the caption of one more reader in the same page, 'Fear of punishment is absent in our system.' This is to be very very stringent and quick even by shooting the rapists immediately after their confession with evidence since our legal system travels slower than snail's pace. Modify or rewrite our criminal laws giving power to police to follow suit as in Disha rape and murder case. Sadly, a number of rapists are enjoying their stay in prisons at the cost of public money.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Mixing sports and politics bad

Honouring Indian field hockey player Major Dhyan Chand is welcome but renaming Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award is not in good taste and akin to disrespecting former Prime Minister. Why to mix sports and politics? If the Modi government is really concerned about improving sports, it should allocate more funds and provide training and infrastructure for the same. Sport provides common platform to unite people, cutting across caste, creed, religion and let not our politicians pollute this area also.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

A booster dose to vaccination drive

The drug regulator's nod for emergency use of the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine by Johnson, a subsidiary of the US pharma giant Johnson and Johnson, is another shot in the arm for India's vaccination drive. J&J's single-dose vaccine joins four other EUA vaccines in India's approved list. The vaccine is nearly 85% effective against severe or critical disease and demonstrates protection against hospitalisation and death. The single-shot vaccine can also help speed up India's vaccination drive besides improving herd immunity.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

A strong impetus to investments

Finally, the Centre has decided to amend the indirect tax law (Retrospective tax) that was enacted when late Pranab Mukherjee was the Finance Minister. The amendment to the law not only frees investors from paying the tax on their past transactions but also refunds the already paid tax which is about Rs 8,100 crore. It is believed that the amendment was made consequent to the bitter experience that the government faced at the International Court of Justice at the Hague in Netherlands in cases relating to Vodafone and Cairn Energy, both UK- based companies. Now, the democratic governments must realise that the amendments that were made to the tax laws to bypass the courts would send wrong signals across the globe. With this amendment, India has cleared the air of suspicion over foreign investments.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

Neeraj Chopra's golden throw

Winning in any form of sport is a great motivation for an upcoming star and winning an individual Olympic 2020 gold is more satisfying than anything else in the field of sports. When Neeraj made it to his first Olympic final, one of the other finalists was Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem. Arshad and Neeraj's camaraderie had become a talking point at the Asian Games in 2018. The Pakistani thrower was one of the first to congratulate Neeraj when he won gold in the final. The bandana-wearing athlete from Panipat in Haryana gave 1.3 billion people a reason to celebrate, a reason to cry, and a reason to unite. Wearing the medal, which many in India have yearned for, Neeraj remembered the legendary Milkha Singh, who finished fourth in the 1960 Rome Olympics. It was a dream-like performance and show and a golden jab to end the games.

CK Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

II

After a wait of 100 years, India got a golden medal in Athletics through the golden arm of Neeraj Chopra in his debut Olympics. At last, a gold for India in Tokyo Olympics is thrilling 1.34 billion Indian hearts. Neeraj's super golden throw was 87.58 m, breaking his own national record.

Bajrang Puniya wrestled like a champ and won a bronze. Women's hockey too played skilfully like champs (though no medal). Till now, India has won 7 medals in Tokyo-2020 and a total of 35 medals in Olympics since 1900: 10 gold, 9 silver, 16 bronze. So, onto the next summer Olympics in Paris-2024.

PS Nivriti Sreelekha, Secunderabad

III

The Indian national anthem played out at olympics for the first time since 2008 also heralding a new chapter in olympics for India is not only but a great moment to cherish. Though stupendous show by the gold medalist Neeraj overshadowed the heroic win by Punia in wrestling, yet both the star performers had put their heart and soul to finish the game on a high note. Notwithstanding certain disappointments in women's hockey and Golf where they missed the medal by a whisker, nation cheers both the medalists for bringing laurels to the nation and as well losers for putting a spirited performance.

KR Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Honour Dr Yellapragada Subba Rao

I am afraid that once a government changes, the successor renames organisations or awards to their liking. But it's obligatory to honour the memory of the late leaders or those who did good to the nation. It's my long-felt wish that either nation or state(s) better recall the yeomen services of Dr Yellapragada Subba Rao, a pioneering biochemist who invented folic acid, tetracycline, hetrazan etc.

The great author of human anatomy, Sir Henry Grey succumbed to tropical sprue while treating his nephew since the saving drug folic acid had not been invented by then. I appreciate American Lederle Labs for honouring him a statue on the campus. He is a pride of India, and Telugus in particular. Had he lived longer he would have won a Nobel which, alas, is not awarded posthumously.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.