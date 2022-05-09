MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th May 2022

LPG price shock to households

The LPG price is at a record high after the government announced Rs 50 hike; a non-subsidised cylinder will now cost over Rs1,000 in Chennai and Kolkata. Likewise, the hike is not a burden for the rich, but a heavy burden to the poor. Housewives are most affected as they could not meet both ends for quite some time. The central government should try to reduce the cooking gas price. It is difficult for poor and middle class people to meet high expenditure. Inability on price control will lead to public dissatisfaction on government performance and the opposition will take a plea on this issue although they know the government has nothing to do on international price control.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Cong emerging as alternative to TRS

The impact of Rahul Gandhi's tour and meeting on 'Warangal Sangarshana Sabha' has instilled confidence among the party workers and unity among the T-Congress leaders by declaring the Warangal Farmers Declaration. Congress has made it clear that it is pro-farmer party and opposed the four farm laws and, finally, the BJP government withdrew whereas TRS supported the laws. It is true that because of the Congress only Telangana statehood was achieved in spite of the fact of the loss they visualised in Telugu-speaking states and could do this because they have realised the benefits of the statehood. There is no opposition to the TRS and the BJP has improved its position considerably but it cannot be an alternative party to TRS. Congress will be certainly the alternative to TRS and it is slowly and steadily making its impact on the voters.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

Early polls appear imminent in AP, TS

Going by the hectic political activities in Telangana, KCR may seek early elections. We all know that KCR is a great political strategist. Of late he visited Delhi a number of times. He must have realised from the lukewarm treatment by Modi that the Centre is hell-bent on marring his image by not extending any help and assistance to the State. Again, the less we talk about the signals from Sharad Pawar and other leaders for his proposals for a united fight against Modi, the better. KCR cannot blink at the rising popularity of Bandhi Sanjay. The paddy procurement and the belated job notifications after 8 years eventually let the cat out of the bag, confirming the speculation that KCR would go in for early polls. The visit of Rahul to Telangana the other day gave some steam to his party cadres, causing jitters to KCR. In AP, Jagan may also follow the suit, going by the financial crises there and his popularity graph heading to the South.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Voters should beware of political gimmicks

In his article 'JANATA ULLU NAHI HAI' (THI, 7 May) Ramu Sarma laid bare the thriving political gimmicks of myriad parties aimed at fooling people to retain/regain power. India may soon become another Sri Lanka if the spree of misadventures of political parties offering loan waivers and freebies to win elections goes unchecked. We now see Andhra Pradesh is hit hard financially due to unbridled spending on freebies where the development is dented immensely. If the political outfits contesting elections turn a blind eye to long-term interests of people and lure voters by promising everything free of cost, it will jeopardise the economic prosperity of the country. The words of Ramu Sarma, "Efforts of polarisation of people may not cut much ice," are valid when voters are mature, judicious and well-informed. But political attempts are in full swing to garner political gains by adding fuel to the impulses and emotions of people. People need to be aware of it and should teach a befitting lesson to selfish politicians.

Narne Raveendra Babu, Hyderabad

Inflation due to high excise, VAT rates

The RBI increased repo rate, the rate of interest collected by RBI from the commercial banks, to 4.4% by 40 basis points. In fact, it would increase the cost of housing loans, vehicle loans, education loans, agricultural loans etc. But, the RBI made this move to curb inflation as it would increase the tensions of geopolitical system in the country. It is necessary either to increase growth rate or stabilise it. However, the RBI conveniently forgot that the present inflation rate is nearly 6.5% not because of low repo rate but due to high excise and VAT rates that made the goods and services dearer.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP