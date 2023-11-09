MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th November 2023

Maxwell’s marvellous innings

Not only cricket pundits sitting in the commentary box and viewers of the match have all praises when Afghan’s bowled out seven Aussies’ wickets for a paltry 91 runs and decided the victory in favour of Afghanistan. But many twists and turns took place in the progression. Maxwell took the responsibility in charging opponent bowlers with his marvellous and miraculous bullet shots and made an unbeaten double century in chasing the set target of 291 in 46.5 overs. His spectacular and stupendous batting not only stunned in and out the stadium but also the team Afghanistan.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Indian women hockey team on a roll

Indian women’s hockey team performed brilliantly and brought glory to the country by defeating Japan 4-0 in the final of the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The team performed brilliantly in this tournament and entered the finals by defeating strong teams like South Korea and Malaysia. It has been performing consistently well since the Tokyo Olympics 2020, in which India finished fourth. Recently, India also had a great performance in the Asian Games, in which India got the bronze medal.

N Ashraf, Mumbai

Fake videos a matter of concern

A deepfake video showing a face on the body of another woman which is widely circulated on social media involving actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif is very disgusting. It is really a worrisome matter about the future of women and girls to fear about putting themselves on social media. These deepfake videos have sparked a serious concern about the misuse of easy-to-use tools available even on a smart phones to create mischievous offensive images. It is good to note that celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan swiftly reacted. These deepfake videos and its technology can be potentially be used to harass and target women and girls, so government should take a strong legal action on the mischievers.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Gaza Strip turning into a graveyard

Apropos, “Children ultimate pawns, and ultimate victims, too,” (THI, Nov 8). Israel’s aggressiveness and relentless offensive in the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas is said to have claimed 10,000 lives, including 4,100 children, leaving 24,000 people injured. The nightmare in Gaza is a crisis of humanity and it has become a graveyard for children. The international community faces a fundamental responsibility to stop the collective suffering. Any delay in effecting a humanitarian ceasefire, easing the civilian suffering and dramatically expanding aid would add to the unfolding of a catastrophe. US support to Israel came with an appeal to not be consumed by rage and repeat the mistakes committed after 9/11. It’s gone unheeded.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Shocking comments by Nitish Kumar

The comments made by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while commenting on the need for meaningful sex education school, exceeded all levels of decency and decorum in the Assembly that telecast on television channel left viewers shocked on explicit use of words, expression and body language by the CM which revealed his cultural and social background to be unfit to be a CM of a state. Some women MLAs could not endure the speech and walked out of the Assembly in sheer shame and disgust; as some lady lawmakers belonging to Nitish’s party sat through the disgusting litany that has been no less than virtual disrobing, talking of intimate private aspects of women and married adults.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru