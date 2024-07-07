Oppn, govt must engage in healthy debates in House

V Ramu Sharma elaborated in his article how the Constitution was amended and misused by the Congress party during its long rule. The emergency excesses committed and the butchering of innocent Sikhs alive on the Delhi roads is still fresh in the memory of people. Congress made a big amendment in 1976. By 42nd amendment, the then congress government unilaterally added in the preamble words ‘secular, socialist.’

Taking shelter under amended article that the constitution amendments cannot be challenged in court, Congress misused its power amending at will Constitution a number of times to suit the situation. When Dr Ambedkar advised not to extend reservations beyond 10 years, why it was disregarded by the Congress with an eye on vote bank politics. Now, no party now dare touch the issue as it may flare up riots in the country. Rahul Gandhi, without knowing what is written in the Constitution, just by holding aloft cautioned electorate that the BJP was going to change the Constitution if it was given an absolute majority. It was a big lie. Your sane advice that politicians first read and understand and follow what the constitution says and stop interpreting as they like is apt.

–Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

***

The writer V Ramu Sharma's "Bold Talk' dwelt in detail on LoPRahul Gandhi's horrible conduct in the house, backed shamelessly by the members of INDI bloc. Holding a booklet on Constitution and provoking controversy, Rahul Gandhi went all out in his maiden speech with a divisive rhetoric against the majority Hindu faith and visceral hatred at PM Modi, rather than initiating constructive debates on pressing national issues. It is not only disheartening but most disappointing. In fact, Rahul's aggressive posture from day one of the session and during the President's address to both houses of parliament are indicative of his immaturity and inability to present substantive arguments. This not only exposes lack of knowledge of Constitution but lack of understanding on Rahul's part to put forth strong arguments to put the government on the mat.

The Congress blatantly misused the Constitution by imposing emergency, throttled every institution including journalists besides committing excesses on opposition and others who tried to raise a question or protest against congress's functioning. Similarly atrocities committed during anti-Sikh riots in 1984 by instigating Congressmen to act violently that led to bloodshed of Sikhs in thousands is still livid and fresh in the memory of all peace-loving Indians.

Ironically, the silence of many Hindu members in Congress and INDI bloc over Rahul Gandhi's statement terming the Hindu community as violent is deafening. What is more appalling is the reaction of media even when it has sparked widespread outrage in the face of Rahul Gandhi's aggression targeting a particular community without any evidence. All in all, as the cat has come out of the bag revealing its true colours, it is time to put an end to this erroneous strategy adopted by Rahul that cannot work to solve the real problems faced by the nation internally and externally.

–K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

***

Sir, apropos of ‘the pot calling the kettle black’ (Hans India; July 6, 2024). India watched the opposition leader Rahul Gandhi flaunt a copy of Constitution during electioneering, swearing-in of MPs, and his speech in Parliament, emphasising the danger the Constitution faces in BJP’s hands. In reality, it was Indira Gandhi, heading a Congress government who declared the infamous Emergency in 1975. This denies the Congress moral right as the Constitution’s ‘savior’. Recently Mallikarjun Kharge wondered “why talk about something that happened four decades back?” Unfortunately, the ghosts of dark history habitually return to haunt violators. Rahul has no moral authority to ‘save the Constitution’.

That said, the BJP-led NDA also has the responsibility to uphold constitutional sanctity. ‘Undeclared Emergency’, which the government is being charged with, is as bad as a declared one.

–Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

This has reference to the Bold Talk topic. In fact, all the politicians and the administrators need to be encyclopedia of the Constitution of India. Rahul Gandhi holding a copy of the Constitution of India need not be faulted, as in courts, both the victims and the culprits are asked to touch Bhagavat Geetha to reveal all facts to the judge.

In Mahabharata, Dharma Raju, supposed to be authority on justice, could not control his addiction to dice play game challenges. The people as judges have selected and elected their favorite candidates by voting. Thus, after the elections, both Modi ji and Rahul Gandhi ji are given equal powers in solving the people’s issues. So they need to discuss and debate on each issue without disputing and causing adjournments. Inconclusive proceedings in Lok Sabha keep bothering the people of India at large.

– G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

***

I thought after the MPs got a new parliament, both the ruling party and opposition would maintain dignity and we would witness a new era. All our hopes have fallen apart. The ruling party which has lost majority and opposition which has marginally gained some seats are thinking they are superior. Forget about immature Rahul Gandhi who has been called "Balak Buddhi" and "Parasite", what happened to the Prime Minister who has more experience as CM and PM for more than two terms.

I think the monsoon session has seemed to be promoting two upcoming films "Emergency" (starring a MP from his party) and "Sholay-2. PM has gone so low that he brought in "Mausi" (a character from Sholay) in Parliamentary debate. And what kind of MPs they have who went to bang the table in praise. Where are the kind of speakers we had both from the ruling and opposition parties.

When the Prime Minister, in the name of humour, mentioned "mausi", I tried to remember "PM" (Pillo Mody). It so happens whenever he signs off a letters to the then PM Ms Gandhi, he would call himself "PM". Many of us would have forgotten Piloo Mody who was an architect by profession and an MP representing Swatantra Party (free market ideology and permit and licence raj). His sense of humour in the house is well known and carried no ill will against the treasury bench. Here are some anecdotes for the benefit of those who know very little about him. There are many other anecdotes about Mody and others from both treasury and opposition members on the way they used to debate. Now the animosity between Modi, Rahul, his family members and Congress is going beyond control. Why can't the Prime Minister and LoP meet in Parliament one to one, exchange notes, ideas and come to an understanding on running the house. If Modi and Rahul display hate inside Parliament, it will not be possible to control it outside the house in different parts of the country

–N Nagarajan,Hyderabad

***

Parliamentary reforms urgently required The INDIA bloc has wasted and disrupted the recently concluded Parliamentary session on oath taking by newly elected members and motion of thanks to the President’s Address. They only criticised Prime Minister Modi, raised NEET and Agni Path issues, and anti-national comment on Hindus as violent people. The government constituted an expert panel on NEET to make it leak-proof, so the opposition should wait for discussion in the Parliament till it submits the report.

The Leader of Opposition made wrong statement on compensation to one Agniveer who lost life in duty, without verifying facts. Agni Path scheme, is in one way, generates employment and those who join are aware of terms and conditions and differences between it and regular army service. Instead of totally opposing it, the INDIA bloc can come out with suggestions to make it beneficial to nation as well as to citizens.

About 80% of population of India comprises of Hindu, including Mr Gandhi himself. If they are violent, India would not have remained secular. The Opposition must act responsibly with constructive criticism, not oppose everything the government does. In turn, the government cannot be rigid and need to accept just demands of the Opposition for discussions. MPs must realise, that the world is watching their conduct in the Parliament, so need to behave in decent way. Otherwise, Parliament will be of no use to people and continues to remain a ‘Dangal’ for politicians to settle their scores, wasting crores of public money.

–Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad