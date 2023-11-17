Team India striding like a colossus

This was champion’s stuff. India rode and roared like a lion into the final by beating all and sundry on the way. It was Shami’s semi-final as he scalped 7 wickets and silenced the Kiwis and thus paved the way for a successful revenge of sorts. The Team India is on a roll and nothing seems to be stopping it from lifting the coveted cup for a third time in its cricketing history. Records tumbled during the sojourn this time (2023) with Virat Kohli leading the lot by surpassing Cricket God’s 49 ODI centuries that too in quicker time compared to Sachin Tendulkar’s. At 35 years of age and with 79 international centuries under his belt, Kohli stands an outside chance of surpassing Sachin’s in this aspect as well.



Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

It is heartening to note that Virat Kohli has created a history at Wankede stadium by scoring his 50th ton n ODI’s and led India to a comfortable victory in the first semi-finals match against New Zealand. He has surpassed the record so far held by Sachin Tendulkar is significant. It is a proud moment for all Indian cricket lovers. In a single world cup edition, he has scored most runs. He is a gift to our team. A brilliant performance indeed. Hope he will continue to prove his prowess in the finals too which is slated for Sunday.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

***

The Indian cricket team has stormed into the WC finals after an electrifying semi-final match against New Zealand. What a performance by our star batsman Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and star bowler, Shami! He bowled like an absolute champion, tormenting the opposition with his impressive skills and precision. Now, as we gear up for the finals, it’s time for the entire nation to unite and rally behind our team. Let’s continue supporting them with all our heart and soul as they chase the dream of bringing the World Cup trophy back home.

Jahangir Shaikh, Mumbai

***

Virat Kohli hit his 50th ODI hundred, and thus surpassing Sachi Tendulkar’s 49 centuries in Sachin’s own backyard. The game of highest class saw Shreyas Iyer coming to the batting form of his life and made merry of Kiwi bowling. The bowling department matched batting talent and the fielding touched a class with wicket keeper KL Rahul made his presence felt. Mohd. Shami, who was reserved for this particular game reaped a rich harvest of 7 wickets, thus paving a way for the final slot in style. In all, it was a satisfying show and it appears as though the World Cup has reached our doorsteps and it is just one step away to win the coveted cup.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

***

Certainly it was a team effort, still a lot of credit should go to Shami for India’s must-win win. Admittedly, there were tense moments, from our point of view, when New Zealand threatened a huge upset. The target of 398 looked achievable for the Kiwis. Then, cometh the hour, cometh the man. Shami rose to the occasion and wrecked New Zealand’s hopes of reaching the final. He changed the course of the match when he picked the wickets of Williamson and Tom Latham. He received encomiums from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire nation. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar called the semi-final ‘Shami-final’. Shami’s 7 for 57 is sure to become part of cricket folklore. Team India has had ten straight wins and is looked on as the firm favourite to lift the coveted Word Cup.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

***

Team India, which reached the semi-finals by winning almost every match in the World Cup in a one-sided fashion, played its toughest match of this tournament on Wednesday. This match was played more in the mind than on the field. Star India batter Virat Kohli became the highest scorer in a single edition of a World Cup, and most hundred beaten in ODI. When Shami was selected for playing XI, breaking almost all records he left all the bowlers behind. Now the last stage is remaining to emerge victorious and create a new history. All Indian cricket fans are waiting for this great moment impatiently.