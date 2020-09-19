Tragedy of being a woman

This is with reference to the editorial 'Horrific Sexual crime' (Sep19). Tragedy with the victim is that she is a woman in man's world and that too in this sub-continent. Reaction of law enforcement agencies is the same both in India and Pakistan. Few years back in the infamous case of rape of woman in Park Street in Kolkata, same narrative unfortunately was set by none other than a woman Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The victim was made to look like guilty for her own plight. The State washed its hands off any breakdown of law and order conditions.

Pakistan whose human rights record is worse has not surprised anyone but itself with false ingenuity and lame reasoning to absolve themselves from any blame. Its encouraging that the masses are taking to street protests against this inhuman and horrific crime. Pakistan which has witnessed many such heinous crimes in the past against its own women have not learned anything from it.

Most of the accused gets freed by courts because crucial forensic and police work is so pathetic and becomes impossible for prosecution to prove the crime. Culprits with few days of incarceration are freed. They are once again let loose on gullible victims and roam freely with their predatory paws.

Until and unless State government is determined to tighten the noose and upgrade forensics and cover all legal loopholes, criminals will continue to rule the streets and victims will continue to suffer physical and mental torture

Ashok Goswami, Mumbai