Trump proves a tough nut to crack

The outcome of PM Modi's visit to USA has proved that there is much bonhomie between the top two leaders that can be translated into business. But after seeing the joint statement, one can say it is not a 'A friend in need, is a friend in deed' scenario, but 'A friend in deal, is a friend in deed' setup. There is no concession on reciprocal taxation for India from the host. There is no response to host on relations with Iran from the guest. No hesitation of the guest to talk hard on bilateral border issues with China when the host was extending unsolicited advice. Still, both could expand the pie of trade. Both could extend warmth profusely on one another. The PM says that MAGA plus MIGA (Making India Great Again) is equal to MEGA partnership; Maybe, it's Make Everyone Guessing Always.

– Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

Notwithstanding all that Modi's spin doctors have to say about the recent Modi-Trump meet, Trump remains unfazed, undeterred and unmoved about what he feels about India's tariffs on US goods. India's "tareef"(praise) of Trump has had no effect whatsoever on Trump's tariff stand against India. To give the devil his due, Trump does not mince words and calls a spade just that.

– Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)

***

India exaggerated the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US. India expected US favour in respect of Indian migrants but Trump strongly argued in favour of his stated policy of sending illegal migrants to their countries including India. It is very pity that Modi could not raise even unceremonial sending of migrants. The US made use of the visit to benefit geopolitics by asking India to demonstrate its unhappy against China but has offered a great relief by asking Pakistan not to indulge in terrorist activities and stating the US has no business in Bangladesh affairs. The visit couldn't reverse reciprocal tariffs proposed by Trump despite India being prepared to slash tariffs on American goods like almonds, apples, peachicks, Harley Davidson motor bikes and Elon Musk cars (EVs).

– Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru, AP

***

The eco-friendly gifts given by PM Modi in foreign nations (US Vice President JD Vance's children etc) is a goodness lesson to the world. Hope he will continue the same everywhere else too (including in India). The whole world should emulate the same. It is a progressive step towards maintenance of eco-balance. We request Indian leaders to stop giving bouquets, garlands, shawls. They should instead gift vegetables, fruits, books that could be passed on to the poor homes. Much better if they donate that money directly to relief funds of PM/CM or orphanages etc.

– Sreelekha PS, Secunderabad

***

Setting the tone of the "MEGA partnership", PM Modi highlighted India and US's shared commitment to economic growth and global leadership. President Trump often talks about MAGA. In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in American context translates into MIGA. And together, the India-USA have a MEGA partnership for prosperity. Considering this mega partnership and strategic ties between the two nations is strategically important and beneficial for both the countries jointly.

– Dimple Wadhawan, Kanpur Nagar

***

The Modi-Trump meeting has been particularly fruitful in the defence and security domains. Trump’s announcement that the US has approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a 26/11 plotter, is a stern warning to Pakistan — it should no longer let its territory be used to carry out cross-border terror attacks. This tough talk will intensify the pressure on Islamabad to punish the perpetrators of the Mumbai and Pathankot terror attacks. And Pakistan will feel even more jittery if the proposed supply of US F-35 stealth combat jets to India sees the light of day. Trump’s ‘tariff terrorism’ might be a bitter pill to swallow, but a bigger American role in India’s defence preparedness is an attractive proposition for New Delhi.

– N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru