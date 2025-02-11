AAP Dismisses Punjab CM Replacement Rumors After Delhi Defeat

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dismissed speculation regarding his possible removal following Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) electoral setback in Delhi. Addressing media after a key party meeting in the national capital, he responded with a smile when asked about reports suggesting a leadership change in Punjab.

The meeting, held at Kapurthala House in Delhi, saw the participation of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, senior leader Manish Sisodia, and all Punjab MLAs. The gathering drew political attention, particularly after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that Kejriwal intended to replace Mann, citing administrative failures.

Sirsa, recently elected from Rajouri Garden, released a video claiming that Kejriwal was attempting to portray Mann as ineffective. He accused the Punjab government of not delivering on key promises, such as the commitment to provide Rs 1,000 per month to women and tackling the state’s drug problem. According to Sirsa, Kejriwal was shifting accountability for AAP’s electoral losses to Mann while positioning himself for a larger leadership role.

When questioned about these claims, Mann dismissed them without elaboration. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to its financial assistance scheme for women and downplayed speculation regarding internal dissent.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa stirred political discussions by asserting that over 20 AAP legislators in Punjab were in contact with him. Mann responded to these remarks with sarcasm, suggesting Bajwa should first assess Congress’s own standing in Delhi, where the party has faced consecutive electoral defeats.

Mann also addressed rumors of his potential defection from AAP, rejecting them outright. “Let them speculate. This party has been built through years of hard work,” he said, hinting at Congress’s history of political realignments. He referenced an incident where a Congress leader was seen celebrating AAP’s loss in Delhi despite the party failing to secure any seats.

With 93 legislators in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, AAP holds a significant majority, while Congress stands with 16 MLAs.

Regarding discussions in the AAP meeting, Mann stated that Kejriwal expressed gratitude to party workers for their efforts in Delhi and emphasized the need to strengthen AAP’s presence in Punjab. Mann acknowledged the electoral outcome in Delhi, affirming that victories and defeats are inherent to politics. He stressed the party’s focus on making Punjab a model state.

Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Prashar, present at the meeting, also refuted claims of leadership change in Punjab. “Kejriwal urged us to reinforce AAP’s position in the state. There is no question of any leadership transition,” he stated. Addressing Congress’s claims about AAP MLAs being in talks with their party, he countered, “Congress should focus on their own members; they might be the ones considering switching sides.”

The political discourse surrounding AAP’s leadership in Punjab continues as both opposition parties and internal factions assess the party’s future strategy in the state.