Delhi Rains: Yamuna River Water Level Exceeds Danger Mark Again Amid Heavy Rainfall In Delhi

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi exceeded the dangerous level once again on Wednesday morning, just hours after dropping below the threshold. This occurred due to rainfall in the national capital and the upper regions of the river. According to the data from the Central Water Commission, the water level reached 205.48 meters at 8 am and is predicted to rise to 205.72 meters by 6 pm.

On Monday at 11 pm, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi was measured at 206.01 meters, indicating an increase compared to the previously observed gradual decrease in the water level.

Earlier in the day, on Monday morning, the water level of the Yamuna had exceeded 205.48 meters, slightly surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 meters. Despite ongoing waterlogging in various parts of the national capital, the river's water level continued to rise. On July 10, at 5 pm, the Yamuna River in Delhi had already surpassed the danger mark of 205.33 meters. The heavy rainfall in recent days has led to one of the worst flood-like situations in Delhi, resulting in the evacuation of over 25,000 individuals from flooded areas.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level of the Yamuna reached 206 meters by 10 pm on Monday and remained above the danger mark of 205.33 meters. The recorded water level on Sunday night was 205.52 meters.

Meanwhile, among the individuals affected by the flooding of the Yamuna, various health concerns have emerged, including cases of fever, diarrhea, and vomiting. In the camps established for displaced people, cases of conjunctivitis, skin allergies, and fever have also been observed. As the water recedes and people begin returning to their homes, there is a possibility that the number of infection cases will increase.

Dr. Suresh Kumar, the medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, advised caution for children while playing and recommended avoiding muddy areas or places where water has accumulated. In such circumstances, there is a higher risk of snake bites and other skin infections. The health department has instructed hospitals in the East district to remain vigilant for patients coming from flood-affected areas.

Furthermore, a total of 26,401 individuals have been relocated from the flood-impacted low-lying regions across six districts of Delhi. Among them, approximately 21,504 people are currently accommodated in 44 camps, which include both temporary relief camps and permanent structures such as schools and community centers. The remaining evacuated individuals have chosen to stay with their relatives or find rented accommodations.