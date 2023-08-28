Delhi's Preparations For G20 Summit: Aesthetic Upgrades And Infrastructure Enhancements

The capital city is fully prepared to host the upcoming G20 summit and welcome international leaders next month. Delhi is currently undergoing a comprehensive enhancement process that aims to ensure the long-term cleanliness and environmental friendliness of the city.

Delhi is gearing up to host a series of eight significant G20 gatherings. The sequence began with the convening of G20 foreign ministers on March 1, followed by various events leading up to the summit of government and state leaders on September 9 and 10.

In anticipation of the G20 Summit, both the central and Delhi governments are collaborating to improve the city's roads, aiming to provide a smoother commuting experience for international dignitaries. Additionally, efforts are being directed toward updating the city's infrastructure to enhance its appearance in preparation for the summit.

Furthermore, the Delhi government has given a facelift to a 5.8-kilometer stretch surrounding Pragati Maidan, the venue for the G20 summit in September 2023. A project worth Rs 17.5 crore has been sanctioned to beautify and strengthen Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, and Ring Road around the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex.

The Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), a modern complex within the Pragati Maidan redevelopment project, has been constructed to host the G20 leaders. The project, covering around 123 acres, was completed at a cost of Rs 2,254 crore. The IECC boasts a seating capacity of 7,000 and includes a splendid amphitheater with a seating capacity of 3,000, designed for performances, cultural events, and entertainment.

Moreover, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully completed a beautification project along the Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport stretch, spanning 8 kilometers and costing an estimated Rs 22 crore. This transformed stretch features sculptures, fountains, and lush green landscapes, including thirty jet fountains between Dhaula Kuan roundabout and the NHAI wall.

The Supreme Court Metro station has introduced a pedestrian plaza developed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). This station is strategically situated near the Bharat Mandapam complex in Pragati Maidan, the primary venue for the G20 Summit. The plaza offers seating facilities and aesthetic landscaping, with improved lighting for a captivating nighttime ambiance.

As part of the preparations, the DMRC has also undertaken the beautification of several Metro stations in advance of the G20 Summit. Stations such as Indraprastha, Mandi House, Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Rajiv Chowk, and Central Secretariat have received facade upgrades and fresh coats of paint on structures, pillars, and boundary walls. Additionally, artwork depicting flora and fauna adorns 130 Metro pillars on the Airport Express Line, many of which fall along the delegates' primary route.

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen heavy rainfall, two vital connectivity projects in Delhi aimed at easing travel to the G20 Summit venue have been delayed. These projects include a three-lane half flyover at Sarai Kale Khan T-junction and an underpass at Bhairon Marg. These delays could potentially impact the Ring Road stretch and travel plans for foreign delegates.

Several important events are scheduled in the national capital, including the Parliament-20 summit on June 5 and 6, the 4th Sherpa Meeting from September 3 to 6, the 4th Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting on September 5 and 6, a joint session of Sherpas and Finance Deputies on September 6, a combined meeting of Finance and Energy Deputies on September 7, and a joint assembly of Finance and Energy Ministers on September 8.