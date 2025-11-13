DNA Test Confirms Dr. Umar Nabi Bhat Was Driving The Car In Red Fort Blast
DNA tests confirm Dr. Umar Nabi Bhat as the driver of the car that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort, killing nine people.
Samples from his mother in Pulwama matched remains found at the site.
A DNA test has confirmed that Dr. Umar Nabi Bhat was driving the i20 car that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening, killing nine people and injuring several others.
Sources revealed that DNA samples collected from Bhat’s mother in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, were sent to Delhi for comparison with unidentified remains preserved at Lok Nayak Hospital. The results confirmed the match, officially identifying Bhat as the driver of the vehicle involved in the blast.
The explosion, which caused widespread panic and drew national attention, is currently under detailed investigation by Delhi Police and central agencies to uncover the network behind the attack.
