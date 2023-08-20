  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Delhi Region > Delhi

Govt slaps 40% export duty on onions

Govt slaps 40% export duty on onions
x
Highlights

The government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to increase domestic availability amid signs of increasing prices.

New Delhi: The government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to increase domestic availability amid signs of increasing prices.

The export duty, which is the first time ever on onion, has been imposed as the retail sale price of the kitchen staple, according to government data, touched Rs 37/kg on Saturday in Delhi.

The Finance Ministry through a Customs notification imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X