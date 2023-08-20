Govt slaps 40% export duty on onions

Live
New Delhi: The government on Saturday imposed a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions to increase domestic availability amid signs of increasing prices.
The export duty, which is the first time ever on onion, has been imposed as the retail sale price of the kitchen staple, according to government data, touched Rs 37/kg on Saturday in Delhi.
The Finance Ministry through a Customs notification imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.
