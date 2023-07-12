Microsoft announces new round of layoffs

New Delhi: Microsoft announced a new round of layoffs that will affect various roles in customer service, support, and sales. These cuts extend beyond the 10,000 global layoffs that Microsoft had previously announced on January 18.

The announcement was ade internally and the decision to restructure parts of its business as it enters the new fiscal year is not uncommon for Microsoft, whose fiscal year 2023 ended on June 30. According to a report by GeekWire, Microsoft is cutting close to 275 jobs.

A Microsoft spokesperson stated, "Organisational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business. We will continue to prioritize and invest in strategic growth areas for our future and in support of our customers and partners." The GeekWire report also suggested that these layoffs have affected Washington region of the US.

Numerous LinkedIn posts have emerged, shedding light on the affected areas, and giving further insight into the nature of these job cuts. Customer support and sales positions across teams, geographies, and roles are reportedly being targeted.

In addition to Microsoft, other prominent technology giants such as Amazon, Meta, and Google have also made adjustments to their workforce this year. These companies had previously expanded their headcount rapidly to meet the surging demand caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Back in January when Microsoft laid off 10,000 employees, it was about 5 per cent of the total headcount. In a post, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that while the company was laying off employees, it was still looking out to hire more.

“It’s important to note that while we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas. We know this is a challenging time for each person impacted. The senior leadership team and I are committed that as we go through this process, we will do so in the most thoughtful and transparent way possible,” Nadella had said.

