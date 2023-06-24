Nadda to Address Public Meeting at Nagarkurnool

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in Telangana on Sunday. This meeting is primarily to show case the achievements of the NDA government led by Prime Minister during last nine years.

This meeting also assumes importance as of late it is being alleged by Congress party and other that BJP and BRS were hand in glove. It is to be seen if Nadda would take on BRS government in the state or confine himself to present the report card out NDA government. Doubts arise because party sources said these meetings are not political in nature, they added.

The BJP in Telangana, they said plans to organise public meetings attended by top leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, in the state in the coming months as part of its preparations for the Legislative Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year, the sources said