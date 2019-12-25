New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party government presents 5-year report card

New Delhi (PTI): Good education and free health facility were among top achievements of the AAP government in its five-year term in Delhi, according to a report card released by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

"We are sevak (servant) of the public and it is our responsibility to present our report card of our performance," Kejriwal said. "The kind of historic majority we got in the last election, we have done the same kind of historic work in the last five years," he said. The Aam Aadmi Party won 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections. The report card has been released ahead of the assembly elections early next year.

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi's recent comments on unauthorised colonies at a rally here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is very easy to talk about them from Ramlila Maidan but it is difficult to work there.

Kejriwal, at the release of his government's report card, was referring to the Prime Minister's rally on Sunday. "It is very easy to talk about unauthorised colonies from Ramlila Maidan but it is difficult to work there," he said, without naming Modi. "We (Delhi government) have worked extensively in unauthorised colonies and proved that welfare schemes can be implemented in these colonies," he said. Kejriwal launched the 'Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana' for the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters and said the AAP government would provide a pucca house to every citizen of Delhi.

According to the chief minister, 65,000 families residing in slum areas were distributed ownership certificates on Tuesday and they would soon be provided pucca houses. Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said in the last 70 years no government has worked for the people of JJ clusters and these certificate would ensure that these slums would not be demolished. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), which is mandated to construct houses for the slum dwellers, had launched a survey in June this year to ascertain the number of beneficiaries to be provided pucca houses. Around 65,000 families have so far been covered under the ongoing survey. "It is a matter of great pride and happiness for all of us today.

The slum dwellers who have been covered under the Delhi government's survey will be getting pucca houses," Kejriwal said. "These certificates are a surety of non-destruction and non-encroachment of your slums, as well as a surety of getting pucca houses," he said.