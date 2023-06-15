Residents In Noida Confused By Bizarre Dress Code After The Rule Of No Lungi Or Nightie In Society Circulated

If you were a resident of this Greater Noida community, you would not be permitted to use the park or common spaces while wearing a maxi or lungi, depending on whether you are a man or a woman. The Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) of Himsagar Society in Phi-2, Greater Noida, has encouraged its residents to be considerate of their wardrobe.

The Himsagar Apartment AOA released the circular, which was dated June 10, and it quickly became popular on social media. The RWA asked the tenants not to leave their flats in their nightgowns and lungis through the notice. The notification received widespread social media sharing and received harsh online criticism for the RWA's attempts to regulate people's attire.

A resident applauded the decision and called it there is no reason to disagree with this good decision that society has made, so it must be respected by all. They must respect one another since it would be awkward for men and women for women to walk around in nightgowns and lungis, respectively.

Meanwhile, some raised questions as a number of comments were posted on social media not long after the circular became viral.