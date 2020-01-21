ResMed India conducts educational workshop for doctors

New Delhi: ResMed, a world-leading digital health company whose cloud-connectable devices help treat sleep apnea and other respiratory diseases in more than 120 countries, hosted a workshop for Intensivist and Chest Physicians on when and how to prescribe non-invasive ventilation (NIV) to patients in hospital and homecare environments.



ResMed India is centered around people and technology that are changing the face of healthcare. ResMed Academy is the clinical arm of ResMed in India, who conducts educational workshops for medical experts throughout the year in the fields of NIV and Sleep for education and patient benefit.

Non-invasive Ventilation is a newer way of providing ventilation to patients without a need to perform any invasive procedure. The ventilation is provided to the patient through mask and an air tube connected to the ventilator.

It is recommended in various Respiratory diseases, in hospitals as well as long term management of such diseases at home and one such indication is COPD

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is a common, respiratory disease that is characterized by persistent respiratory symptoms and airflow limitation that is due to airway and/or alveolar abnormalities usually caused by significant exposure to noxious particles or gases.

The chronic airflow limitation that is characteristic of COPD is caused by a mixture of small airways disease (e.g., obstructive bronchiolitis) and parenchymal destruction (emphysema), the relative contributions of which vary from person to person.

It is one of the leading causes of deaths in India, especially during winters. A survey claimed 12 lakh plus deaths in 2017-18 through both outdoor and indoor pollution. The most common causes and risk factors for COPD are smoking, passive smoking, fumes, chemical and dust in construction sites.

Patients benefit from NIV as it provides pressure support and which assists patient's breathing. This decreases their work of breathing (WOB) and improves quality of life.

This workshop covered both theoretical and hands-on learning on the application of Non-invasive ventilation (NIV) in various respiratory diseases including acute hypercapnic respiratory failure, acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, and chronic respiratory failure.

The symposium was kick started by Dr Prashant Saxena, Associate Director & Head, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket followed by Dr Anand Jaiswal, Director, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, Dr (Brig) Ashok K Rajput, Chief Respiratory Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, Dr Sandeep Nayyar, Director & HOD, Chest & Respiratory Disease, BLK Super Spatiality Hospital, Delhi and Dr Manoj K Goel, Director & Unit Head, Pulmonology, Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram all are experts in the field of Non – Invasive ventilation.

Dr Saxena started with the introduction of NIV, goals, settings and interfaces, Dr Jaiswal discussed usage of NIV in Hypoxemic failures. Dr Rajput took a session on Hypercapnic failure, in order to spur this application, for the patient benefit or end users whereas, Dr Nayyar touched the areas of Chronic care and Dr Goel gave the download on NIV initiation, Monitoring, troubleshooting and guidelines. Further, Dr Ashwini Mandana, Clinical specialist ResMed, shared newer modes of NIV devices and interface.

The workshop offered all the doctors from different specialty in the healthcare system a platform to learn, share and connect. The workshop brings together a multi-disciplinary audience from across the healthcare spectrum to share their experiences, ideas and break the conventional silos that exist in this field.

On the occasion, Dr Ashwini Mandana, Clinical Specialist, ResMed Academy, mentioned, "NIV has revolutionized the management of Chronic respiratory failures like COPD, Obesity and Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Further it is useful in management of mild to moderate hypoxemia respiratory failures by avoiding intubations and providing ventilator support.

Hence it is very useful to have comfortable life in the patients with COPD and OSA which is easy to use at home, thus preventing hospitalization of a such patients".