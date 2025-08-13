Acer Inaugurates New Laptop Manufacturing Unit in Puducherry

Acer, the Taiwanese electronics major on Wednesday (August 13, 2025) increased Acer laptop manufacturing with the partnership with Plumage Solutions for manufacturing of IT hardware at a newly set up facility in Puducherry. The computer monitors, All in One (AIO) desktops, servers, workstations and power adapters are all going to be produced at the new plant.

Acer’s localisation move is intended to increase local production, reduce import dependence, and to meet the growing demand from urban and emerging markets the company further said. “Facility in Puducherry will help increase supply chain efficiencies and enable faster deliveries, with competitive price points,”

Plans are afoot to invest ₹50 crore in the next three to four years to augment Acer’s manufacturing capabilities and widen the production portfolio in India, said a statement by The Plumage Group.

Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India, “Teaming up with Plumage is a critical step towards bringing in international best practices, superior technology, and world-class manufacturing standards to local manufacturing. This partnership will allow us to create a robust and flexible supply chain, to serve the Indian market faster, and more efficiently.”

Opining on the collaboration Mukesh Gupta, Managing Director, The Plumage Group said, “ We're thrilled to join hands with Acer at this significant point in India’s manufacturing trip. This cooperation is n't just a business adventure, it’s a testament to our participated commitment towards erecting a sustainable, world- class manufacturing ecosystem. By combining Acer’s product perceptivity with our engineering and product moxie, we aim to set new marks in quality, effectiveness and invention. ”