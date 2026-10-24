Expelled Cong leader Bhargav Deshpanday to join BRS

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In Short
Bhargav contested as an MLA candidate in the 2014 Assembly elections but was defeated; he sought a party ticket for the 2018 elections but did not received, and he faced the same outcome when he sought a ticket for the 2023 elections.
Adilabad: Expelled Congress leader Bhargav Deshpanday has decided to join the BRS. After waiting for three years without any response from the Congress party, youth leader Bhargav reportedly decided to join the pink party following the green signal from the party high command.
Bhargav contested as an MLA candidate in the 2014 Assembly elections but was defeated; he sought a party ticket for the 2018 elections but did not received, and he faced the same outcome when he sought a ticket for the 2023 elections.
Bhargav maintains strong connections with top Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi,CM Revanth Reddy, senior laders Digvijay Singh, Kuntiya, PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhattivikramarka , V Hanumanth Rao.
After remaining on the sidelines due to internal noncooperation within the Congress party, Bhargav is now prepared to return to active politics.
With a solid support base (cadre) in Adilabad, it is certain that if Bhargav joins forces with former minister Jogu Ramanna, he will be able to revitalise the BRS party and drive it toward significant momentum.
Political observers believe that his aspirations hinge largely on the potential delimitation of constituencies. Should that occur, it is possible that both Ramanna and Bhargav Deshpanday could contest as MLA candidates from different constituencies.
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