Cyclone Arnab: AP on alert as IMD warns of severe cyclonic storm

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday reviewed the state government’s preparedness to deal with the possible impact of Cyclone Arnab, directing officials to remain on high alert and take all precautionary measures to minimise inconvenience to the public.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned about a well marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal region that will likely to develop into a cyclonic storm and a very severe cyclonic storm by October 27. It would continue to intensify further and reach over westcentral Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast in the morning of October 28, the weather department said.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, district collectors, RTGS officials and representatives of the Agriculture, Electricity, Irrigation, Home, Health, Civil Supplies, Municipal Administration and Panchayat Raj departments.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that a severe depression over the Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and subsequently strengthen further. According to the prevailing forecast, the system could cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam between the morning and afternoon of October 28, with the Konaseema-Yanam-Kakinada coastal belt among the possible landfall areas. The system was located around 850 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 930 km from Kakinada. It was expected to intensify into a cyclone by the morning of October 26, a severe cyclonic storm by that night and a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27. Winds of 115-125 kmph were likely during landfall, with gusts reaching 140 kmph in some places. Coastal areas could experience strong winds from October 27, while North Andhra and the central coastal districts were likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on October 27 and 28.

Anakapalli district was forecast to receive an average rainfall of 292.55 mm, followed by Alluri Sitharama Raju district with 281.17 mm, Visakhapatnam with 253.87 mm and Srikakulam with 249.18 mm. The five-day statewide average rainfall was estimated at 95 mm, while affected districts could receive 22-29 cm.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all fishing boats returned safely to shore and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea, which was expected to remain extremely rough. He reviewed arrangements for evacuating people from vulnerable areas, establishing relief camps and ensuring adequate food, drinking water, medical assistance and electricity restoration facilities.

A total of 10 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 11 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were made available for rescue and relief operations.

Naidu also instructed officials to prepare for possible flooding and take necessary measures to utilise the anticipated rainfall for filling reservoirs. He stressed continuous monitoring, advance planning and close coordination among departments to protect lives and property.