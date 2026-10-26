Rapido rider bites traffic cop during drunken driving check

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police detained a Rapido delivery rider for allegedly biting a traffic police constable after being stopped during a drunken driving check.

According to the police, traffic personnel conducted a drunken driving check at Chandrayangutta on Saturday night. They stopped the Rapido rider, identified as Aziz, for a breathalyser test. However, he allegedly tried to evade the test and escape.

The traffic police chased and detained him. During the attempt to apprehend him, Aziz allegedly bit a traffic policeman on the hand, causing minor injuries.

The police registered a case against Aziz for allegedly assaulting a police officer by biting him. A breathalyser test subsequently confirmed that he was in an intoxicated condition, and his vehicle was seized.