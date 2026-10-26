Breast cancer survivors share their inspiring recoveries

Visakhapatnam: As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI) organised ‘Pink Champions – Beyond Breast Cancer’, a breast cancer survivors’ meet celebrating courage, resilience and life beyond cancer.

Over 100 breast cancer survivors shared their inspiring journeys of recovery, renewed confidence and hope. On Sunday, the event brought together survivors, families, caregivers and medical experts to celebrate survivorship and emphasise the importance of continued healthcare support.

Medical experts highlighted the significance of regular follow-ups, healthy lifestyles, nutrition, emotional well-being and long-term survivorship care. To extend healthcare support to cancer survivors beyond treatment, MGCHRI launched the

‘Cancer Champion Privilege Card’. Dr Murali Krishna Voonna, Managing Director and Chief Surgical Oncologist, MGCHRI, said: “Cancer care does not end with treatment. Every survivor deserves a healthy, confident and fulfilling life. Through Pink Champions and the Cancer Champion Privilege Card, we emphasise our commitment to supporting survivors with continued medical care, regular follow-ups and long-term wellness.”

Several breast cancer survivors shared their experiences of overcoming cancer, regaining confidence and getting back to their normal life. They expressed gratitude for the support of doctors, families and caregivers for their recovery.

The celebration also featured cultural performances, interactive sessions, survivor recognition and special moments of togetherness, honouring the strength and spirit of cancer survivors.