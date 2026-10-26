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11th Int’l fellowship on health technology assessment held
In Short
Addressing this need, the Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT), a WHO Collaborating Centre for Health Innovation at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), hosted the 11th International Fellowship on Health Technology Assessment (HTA) at the World Trade Centre, AMTZ campus, Visakhapatnam.
Visakhapatnam: Evaluating medical technologies requires more than understanding their potential and it also demands robust evidence on their clinical and economic value.
Addressing this need, the Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT), a WHO Collaborating Centre for Health Innovation at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), hosted the 11th International Fellowship on Health Technology Assessment (HTA) at the World Trade Centre, AMTZ campus, Visakhapatnam.
The six-day programme brought together healthcare professionals, researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and academicians to strengthen their skills in generating and applying evidence for healthcare decision-making.
The fellowship covered the foundations and global landscape of HTA, scientific literature searching, institutionalisation of HTA, cost-effectiveness and budget impact analysis, decision and Markov modelling, health equity, study design, bias assessment, systematic reviews, meta-analysis, network meta-analysis, statistical methods and advanced evidence synthesis.
Jitendra Sharma, executive director of KIHT, said, “Medical technology innovation must be supported by robust evidence on clinical benefits, safety and economic value. Strengthening HTA capabilities helps ensure that decisions on healthcare technologies are informed by evidence and healthcare needs.”
Kavita Kachroo, chief operating officer of KIHT, said, “HTA equips professionals with practical methods to assess the benefits, risks and costs of healthcare interventions, supporting more informed decisions on technology adoption and resource allocation.”