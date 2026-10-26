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Civic chief focuses on ensuring hassle-free vote counting process
In Short
Commissioner Ketan Garg instructs master trainers to provide comprehensive training to officers and staff assigned to vote-counting duties
Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner and Additional Election Authority Ketan Garg directed election officials to ensure that the vote-counting process for the Second General Elections of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is conducted without any hassle and in compliance with the guidelines prescribed by the Election Commission.
On Sunday, he participated in a training programme on vote-counting procedures for Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), Sectoral Officers, and master trainers at Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College in Visakhapatnam. Along with GVMC additional commissioner Ramesh, he provided guidance on vote-counting procedures, the responsibilities of officials, and the precautionary measures to be taken during the counting process.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that vote-counting is one of the most crucial stages in the conduct of elections. He instructed every official assigned to counting duties to have a thorough understanding of their responsibilities and follow the rules prescribed by the Election Commission. From the commencement of vote counting to the declaration of results, the Commissioner stressed taking all necessary precautions to prevent errors.
Ketan Garg further stressed that officials must clearly understand the arrangements required at counting centres, the vote-counting procedure, the rules to be followed during counting, and the proper recording of counting details. He directed them to adhere to the prescribed procedures at every stage and ensure the counting process is conducted systematically.
The Commissioner instructed master trainers to provide comprehensive training to officers and staff assigned to vote-counting duties. Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, Sectoral Officers, master trainers and other election officials participated in the programme.
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