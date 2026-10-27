CM orders advance steps to face cyclone

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials in coastal districts to complete precautionary arrangements to prevent loss of life and property as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the cyclonic system could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday and affect Andhra Pradesh.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the storm was likely to cross the coast near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, on October 28. Moderate to heavy rainfall was expected in districts from Srikakulam to Nellore from Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by strong coastal winds. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was forecast for October 28 and 29 in North Coastal Andhra, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

Naidu ordered the relocation of people from flood-prone and low-lying areas to cyclone shelters, directing officials to give priority to elderly people, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and infants. Officials said arrangements were being made to shift 4,711 identified pregnant women to Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and hospitals. Medical teams and ambulances must remain ready at health facilities in affected districts, he said.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and eight State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are to be deployed across 11 vulnerable districts. Additional forces must remain on standby in NTR and Visakhapatnam districts. Naidu also directed officials to coordinate with the Marine Police, Navy and Coast Guard for rescue and relief operations.

Officials reported that all fishermen who had ventured into the sea had returned safely, with 30,043 boats reaching harbours. The Chief Minister instructed authorities to prevent fishing activity until the cyclone weakened and normal conditions returned. He also asked the state to keep the Centre informed about its preparedness measures.

Naidu directed the Agriculture Department to move harvested paddy to safe locations and take steps to protect horticultural crops spread across approximately 1.82 lakh hectares. Officials were asked to ensure adequate stocks of essential commodities at ration shops and restore electricity promptly wherever supplies were disrupted.

He noted that the Tandava, Raiwada, Yeleru, Tammileru, Yerrakalava and Tadipudi reservoirs could receive water up to their full storage capacities. Streams, rivulets and canals must be kept free of obstructions to ensure the smooth flow of water.

The Chief Minister instructed collectors to act strictly against attempts to spread cyclone-related misinformation on social media. He also asked them to assess the likely impact on individual areas and declare holidays for educational institutions wherever necessary.