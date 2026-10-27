CM Chandrababu Naidu sets booth-wise target to surpass 2024 vote tally

Amaravati: TDP national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed NDA alliance leaders to treat the upcoming local body elections with utmost seriousness and ensure that the coalition secures more votes at every polling booth than it received in the 2024 elections. He stressed that there would be no compromise on mitradharma (alliance principles) and called for intensified grassroots campaigning.

Naidu issued the directions during a teleconference with key party leaders on Monday from his camp office at Undavalli. He asked them to intensify the ‘Cheppamu-Chestunnamu’ (We Promised, We Are Delivering) campaign and explain how the government is fulfilling the promises made before the 2024 elections. The TDP chief said the NDA alliance government had launched extensive welfare and development programmes and was making public services more accessible. Leaders must communicate these initiatives effectively, highlighting the benefits reaching every section of society and every region.

He also explained the advantages of having the same political alignment at the Centre, in the state and at the local level.

Naidu said the contributions of leaders and workers, from the senior leadership to the grassroots, were being documented. Those who could not be accommodated as candidates because of alliance commitments, reservation policies and social re-engineering would be recognised through nominated posts, he assured.

Emphasising social inclusion, he said the alliance had ensured justice for Backward Classes (BCs) and given priority to smaller and marginalised communities in the allocation of local body election opportunities. He asked alliance workers to act as a bridge between the government and the public and maintain close coordination at the grassroots.

The Chief Minister directed leaders to ensure that alliance flags were hoisted in every ward and division and to strengthen the coalition’s voter base. He called for coordinated efforts to ensure that every voter reached the polling booth, setting the target of exceeding the 2024 vote tally at every booth.

Naidu also asked leaders to highlight what he described as the misdeeds of the YSRCP, and explain the harm it had caused the state. Targeting the party’s president, he alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was willing to compromise the state’s interests for personal gain and showed little regard for family relationships.

Recalling the 2024 election results, Naidu said the YSRCP, which had won 151 Assembly seats in 2019, was reduced to 11 seats after voters rejected it. He urged alliance leaders to take the government’s record and their criticism of the previous regime directly to the electorate as they prepare for the local

body polls.