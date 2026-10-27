Arnab to turn into very severe cyclonic storm

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government prohibited sea fishing, ordered closure of schools wherever necessary and kept rescue teams on standby, stepping up precautionary measures ahead of Cyclone Arnab's expected landfall on Wednesday to ensure zero loss of life and minimal damage to infrastructure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its Monday bulletin, said a deep depression over east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal moved westward and intensified into cyclonic storm 'Arnab'. It is likely to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm by October 27 before crossing making landfall near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, on

Wednesday morning, with gale-force winds reaching 115-125 kmph and gusting up to 140 kmph.

The cyclone was moving at 13 kmph on Monday evening. It was centred about 540 km from Visakhapatnam, 620 km from Kakinada, 720 km from Machilipatnam and 790 km from Bapatla.

The system was expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday midnight and strengthen further into a very severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday. Rainfall and wind intensity are likely to increase as it approaches the coast.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain has warned people to postpone travel planned for Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds. On Tuesday, gale-force winds of 90-100 kmph are expected along the coastal belt.

Extremely heavy rainfall is forecast on Tuesday in Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Srikakulam, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri, Polavaram, Anakapalli, NTR, Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla districts.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram and Nellore districts. Some areas may experience extremely heavy rain and strong gale-force winds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

People have been advised to stay away from trees, large hoardings and dilapidated buildings. Residents who face difficulties should move to safer locations in advance. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea for fishing.

As part of the emergency response, seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and eight State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed across the affected districts.

The State government has released Rs 27 crore to 20 districts to undertake relief and emergency operations. Seven districts-Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada and Anakapalli- have been allocated Rs 2 crore each.

The State government issued orders releasing Rs 1 crore each to 13 other districts: Srikakulam, Markapuram, Guntur, NTR, Eluru, Alluri, Polavaram, Manyam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Sri Sathya Sai, Nellore and Tirupati.

People requiring emergency assistance can contact the toll-free numbers 112 and 1070, or call 18004250101.

In New Delhi, the National Crisis Management Committee reviewed cyclone preparedness, with Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan saying that besides Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry, the MHA and the IMD should alert eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, since high rainfall was also expected there. Somanathan asked agencies to ensure zero loss of life and minimal damage to property and infrastructure and directed them that, in the event of any damage, essential services be restored at the earliest.