MBBS Admissions: Injustice to BC, SC, ST students: YSRCP

Amaravati: Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, president of the YSRCP Doctors’ Wing, has alleged that the software-based counselling process introduced from the second round of MBBS admissions in Andhra Pradesh is denying eligible BC, SC and ST students a fair opportunity to secure seats under the open competition category.

Radhakrishna called for an urgent audit of round-wise seat allotment data, candidates’ preferences and the rules embedded in the software to establish whether the admission guidelines and GO Ms Nos 550 and 102 had been violated.

He said the government should immediately preserve all relevant counselling records to ensure that the process could be examined thoroughly. The inquiry findings should be made public, and any irregularities established during the investigation should be rectified, with appropriate relief provided to eligible students affected by them.

He further demanded strict legal action against those responsible if violations or deliberate manipulation of the counselling process were established. “Every day of delay risks further injustice to deserving students. The government must act immediately, fix accountability and ensure that no eligible BC, SC or ST student loses a rightful opportunity because of flaws in the counselling system,” he said.