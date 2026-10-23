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MBBS Admissions: Injustice to BC, SC, ST students: YSRCP

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YSRCP Doctors' Wing demands an urgent audit of AP's software-based MBBS counselling, alleging violations of GO 550 and GO 102 affecting BC, SC, and ST students.

MBBS Admissions: Injustice to BC, SC, ST students: YSRCP
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Amaravati: Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, president of the YSRCP Doctors’ Wing, has alleged that the software-based counselling process introduced from the second round of MBBS admissions in Andhra Pradesh is denying eligible BC, SC and ST students a fair opportunity to secure seats under the open competition category.

Radhakrishna called for an urgent audit of round-wise seat allotment data, candidates’ preferences and the rules embedded in the software to establish whether the admission guidelines and GO Ms Nos 550 and 102 had been violated.

He said the government should immediately preserve all relevant counselling records to ensure that the process could be examined thoroughly. The inquiry findings should be made public, and any irregularities established during the investigation should be rectified, with appropriate relief provided to eligible students affected by them.

He further demanded strict legal action against those responsible if violations or deliberate manipulation of the counselling process were established. “Every day of delay risks further injustice to deserving students. The government must act immediately, fix accountability and ensure that no eligible BC, SC or ST student loses a rightful opportunity because of flaws in the counselling system,” he said.

K Varaprasada Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

K Varaprasada Rao

K Varaprasada Rao[email protected]

K Varaprasada Rao is a Senior Reporter with The Hans India, covering the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, Chief Minister's Office (CMO), State Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council and political affairs. With over 20 years of experience in journalism in Andhra Pradesh, he has extensively reported on governance, public policy, politics, and socio-economic issues that shape the state's development and influence the country's evolving landscape. He holds a postgraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. His reporting focuses on finance, industries, irrigation, agriculture, infrastructure, investment, public administration, and political developments, with a particular interest in analysing their long-term economic and social impact.

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Dr Ambati Naga Radhakrishna YadavYSRCP Doctors WingAP MBBS AdmissionsGO Ms Nos 550 and 102Reserved Category Admissions
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