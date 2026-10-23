Tribute paid to SR Sankaran Deekshitula Subrahmanyam

Kakinada: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad said the birth anniversary of late IAS officer S R Sankaran should be observed not merely as a commemorative occasion but as a day to recall the values of people-centric governance, simplicity, social justice and dedication to the welfare of weaker sections.

The collector, along with District Revenue Officer Dr Tippe Naik, paid floral tributes to the statue of Sankaran at the local Collectorate on Thursday to mark his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Harendhira Prasad said Sankaran earned recognition as a people’s IAS officer by dedicating his life to the uplift of the poor, Dalits and tribal communities.

The Collector said Sankaran was born on October 22, 1934, in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu.