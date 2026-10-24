TDP flags poll irregularities, seeks SEC action

Vijayawada: TDP senior leader and MLC Varla Ramaiah on Friday lodged a complaint with State Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the local body elections.

Speaking to the media after the meeting the SEC Anil Chandra Punetha here, Ramaiah said the YSRCP leaders who had approached the High Court and the Supreme Court to stall the elections had faced a setback. He alleged that YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy does not have even a basic understanding of the orders issued by the Supreme Court.

He said that while the Supreme Court had directed that complaints in 19 locations be examined, the State Election Commission had examined 100 locations and provided an opportunity for fresh nominations in four places.

Ramaiah said that they met the State Election Commissioner and submitted a complaint with video evidence and newspaper clippings regarding the high-handedness of YSRCP leaders in eight places. He alleged that YSRCP workers were behaving like rowdies, attacking police personnel and breaking barricades.

He alleged that in Macherla, former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy along with 300 people armed with stones and sticks attacked and obstructed the police.

Terming the YSRCP as “a party of looters and anti-social and anarchic forces”, he demanded that the State Election Commission take stern action immediately and carry out preventive arrests with the help of police.

He advised Jagan to fight the local body elections in a democratic and constitutional manner, not with money and muscle power.