Alliance leaders rally for historic win in Anantapur municipal polls

Anantapur: On the final day of Anantapur’s municipal election campaign, alliance leaders intensified efforts with a massive motorcycle roadshow from Tower Clock to Gandhi Bazaar on Friday that halted city traffic. Thousands gathered at Gandhi Circle for a public meeting addressed by Union Minister Tokhan Sahu, MLA Daggupati Prasad, actor Babu Mohan and others. Minister Sahu, who travelled from Delhi, backed BJP mayoral candidate K Ajesh Babu.

Ajesh Babu pledged a ‘triple-engine’ government for rapid urban growth, full approval of the long-pending underground drainage project, removal of the dumping yard for a proper waste plant, and major funding from the 16th Finance Commission.

Babu Mohan urged voters not to sell or waste their franchise, stressing BJP’s Central and State support against an isolated YSRCP. MLA Prasad highlighted Rs 350 crore of infrastructure completed in two-and-a-half years, criticised previous debt-driven delays, and outlined plans for safe drinking water, night parks, pink toilets, EV stations and skill centres. He predicted a historic alliance sweep across all 62 divisions.