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Prof Sudarsana Rao wins ISTE election
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Anantapur: JNTU-Anantapur Vice-Chancellor Prof H Sudarsana Rao has been elected Chairman of the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE) Andhra Pradesh Section for 2027–2031.
Officially notified by ISTE Headquarters in New Delhi after elections held across 19 national sections in September–October 2026, his election brought widespread celebration across JNTUA.
Outlining his vision, Prof Sudarsana Rao committed to bridging industry-academia gaps, promoting outcome-based education, and advancing research in emerging technologies like AI, Machine Learning, and Robotics through state-wide Faculty Development Programmes and technical workshops.
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