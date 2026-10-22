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Regional ‘CII Partnership Summit - 2026’ to be held tomorrow
Anantapur: Preparations are progressing in full swing at the NTR Auditorium on the JNTU campus in Anantapur as the district administration prepares to host the prestigious regional conference of the ‘CII Partnership Summit - 2026’ on October 23.
Organized jointly by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (AP EDB), the conference aims to spur entrepreneurship and showcase the state’s industrial capabilities.
The Anantapur summit forms part of a statewide series of regional conferences held from October 7 to 26 across Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Anantapur, and Tirupati. The Anantapur event will focus heavily on core sectors including aerospace, defense, automotive, natural farming, horticulture, food processing, and renewable energy.
In a major procedural change, key investment Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed directly during the regional conference to accelerate industrial partnerships. The agenda on October 23 begins at 10:30 AM with an ‘AP Showcase & MSME Exhibition’, followed by the inaugural session at 11:15 AM. MoUs will be signed at 12:30 PM, leading into project inaugurations and foundation-stone laying ceremonies at 1:00 PM.
District administrative officials are continuously inspecting arrangements across the NTR Auditorium, the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, and the JNTU Guest House to ensure smooth execution. Prominent investors, corporate leaders, and state policymakers are set to attend the high-profile gathering, which promises to position Rayalaseema as a key destination for industrial innovation, sustainable agriculture, and advanced technological manufacturing.
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