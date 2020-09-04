44 police personnel died of Coronavirus in state, reveals DGP

Bengaluru: Forty-four police personnel have died due to Covid-19 in Karnataka so far and their kin have been given Rs 30 lakh ex-gratia announced by the government for all corona frontline warriors besides other relief, state Director General of Police Praveen Sood said on Thursday.

He hailed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for categorising the police personnel as corona warriors along with doctors, nurses and ASHA health workers as it entitled them for the Rs 30 lakh Covid ex-gratia in the event of their death.

"So far 44 policemen have lost their lives due to COVID- 19. We have not just given Rs 30 lakh each to their families. They will also get insurance, other benefits and job to a dependent on the compassionate ground," Sood told reporters in Bijapur, in response to a question. The ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakh had been given within 48 hours of the demise of the police personnel, he said. The DGP said he has directed all his subordinates to liberally sanction earned leave to police personnel having comorbidity or serious illness.

"The others will have to work because we cannot sit at home permanently. The infection is not on the road. It has entered every house. We have to take precautions," he said.

He, however, saw coronavirus as a blessing in disguise as it helped in extensive usage of technology.

"One good thing that has happened due to COVID-19 is that technology is widely used. Video conference is extensively used (in court proceedings). It is happening from Bengaluru to Bijapur. It should reach the interior villages," he added. PTI