Bengaluru riots pre-planned, communally motivated, says fact-finding probe report

Bengaluru: The recent riots in Bengaluru were "pre-planned and organised" and it was "undoubtedly communally motivated", the Citizens for Democracy in its fact finding report submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said.

It said the mob during the riots on August 11 night had specifically targeted certain prominent Hindus in the area, and the entire incident qualifies to be a "riot against the state" with the motive of "reducing the faith of common people in the state".

Citizens for Democracy is a platform of responsible citizens that claims to be committed to democratic values, safety and security of the citizens of India.

Started in 2011, it has conducted various seminars, campaigns on topics of national and social importance. Citizens for Democracy in a statement said the fact finding committee comprising prominent representatives of the society was formed to look into recent violence, as it is imperative to survey the incident neutrally without any bias or vested political interests with a sole commitment towards truth.

The fact finding panel headed by retired District Judge Srikanth D Babaladi, had retired IAS officer Madan Gopal, retired IFS officer R Raju among others which include retired bureaucrats, journalists, advocates, professors and social workers.

Committee members led by Madan Gopal submitted the report to Yediyurappa on Friday. Noting that it is estimated that nearly 36 government vehicles, nearly 300 private vehicles and many houses were destroyed in the violence, the committee has said the damage could be estimated to be nearly Rs 10 to 15 crores.