Bengaluru: Saplings planted by Actor Kishore in Bannerghatta at forest land destroyed

Two days ago Bannerghatta Nature Conservation Trust (BNCT) planted 250 tree saplings in the deemed forest land adjoining Bannerghatta national park along with personnel from Karnataka State Reserve Police Force. ACP Prabhakaran was also present.

Actor Kishore had planted saplings in survey number 69, Ragihalli panchayat near Shivanhalli. Local people destroyed all the saplings by cutting and uprooting them during the night.

