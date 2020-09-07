Coronavirus recoveries outnumber infections in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka registered 9,319 more Covid positive cases and the state's tally crossed 3.98 lakh, under 2,000 cases shy of the 4 lakh mark, even as recoveries outnumbered infections in the past 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.



"Today, 9,319 new positive cases are reported and 9,575 people have been discharged," said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

As always, Bengaluru continues to be the ground zero of the pandemic, reporting 2,824 more infections, even as the city tally rose to 1.47 lakh, out of which 39,725 are active.

Active cases declined from 41,479 to 39,725 in the city in the past one day.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 686 infections, followed by Belagavi (427), Ballari (396), Shivamogga (329), Dakshina Kannada (326), Hassan (324) and Tumkur (304).

In a surprise development, the number of Covid deaths fell below 100 after several days to 95. The southern state has been consistently suffering an average of 100 Covid fatalities a day.

On Sunday, the state-wide toll reached 6,393.

Meanwhile, Covid recoveries in the past in the 24 hours amounted to 9,575, outnumbering infections after many days. Total recoveries crossed 2.92 lakh.

Of the 3.98 lakh cases, 99,266 are active while 775 are in the ICU.