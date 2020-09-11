'Drug jihadis out to ruin our youth'

Bengaluru: Pramod Muthalik, president Sriram Sene and chief of moral policing, is back again. As the drug racket involving the Sandalwood actors, including Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanna

Galrani rocked the state, the president of Sriram Sene coined a new term – 'drug jihad'.

Muthalik said it is not just "love jihad", the nation is facing a serious threat from drug mafia, especially from Dawood Ibrahim. "Dawood Ibrahim is the drug kingpin. Now, we are facing a serious threat from drug jihadis are out destroy the country's youth. Everyone knows that Punjab, Gujarat and Goa are major transit points for drugs.

There are several local politicians involved in the drug racket. I have a list of at least 32 politicians who are involved with drug mafia. I will release the list shorty," he said. Drugs are being supplied in colleges and hostels across Mysuru. Overseas students are majorly involved in the drug racket, he said.

"Teachers and parents are aware of it but remain silent. Raided the colleges and hostels, one won't be surprised if the police finds drugs," Muthalik said.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, politicians cutting across all party lines be it BJP, Congress or JD(S) have connections with drug mafia. "Their children are also majorly involved," he said.

"Drug jihad is the latest threat that the country is facing after love jihad. Earlier, I had drawn the attention of the BJP when they were in power in the state, but they targeted me," Muthalik stated.