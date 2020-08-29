Extension of lease at Donimalai in Ballari district on the cards

Bengaluru: A host of important decisions were taken on Friday at a high level meeting here between the State and the ministry of coal and mines including extension of lease at Donimalai in Ballari district.

"Some important decisions have been taken after the detailed discussions in the meeting today, especially the extension of lease period of Donimalai mines and distribution of coal," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters after the meeting. Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi was present along with the senior officials of his ministry. Joshi said he has asked Yediyurappa, state revenue minister R Ashoka and State Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar to conduct the physical survey of the land in three months. Meanwhile the MECL will also explore the entire area to identify the resources available in six months. "If the mines are found then the state will be benefited by auctioning it and getting royalty over it.

If nothing is found then the land, which is not fit for the mining, will be provided to the department of industries for creating an industrial park," Joshi said. Another major decision taken in the meeting was straightaway giving the G-4 level composite licence while auctioning mines instead of time consuming G-2 level of auction. This will not only benefit Karnataka but other states as well because the G-4 licence means Prospective Licence-cum-Mining Licence. "After obtaining PL-cum-ML, once you start the work if there is a mineral, you can go ahead or else there is an exit route also. In that exit route only condition is that you should share the data with us," the Union Minister who is also MP from Dharwad, told reporters. Joshi said the Centre has decided to address the Baranj coal mine project, which is pending for many years.

The mine was given to the Karnataka government many years ago but due to the Mine Development Operatory issues, the exploration did not happen, he added. Later, the Karnataka government took a decision to resume the mining activities and sent the proposal to the Centre, which has been approved, Joshi said. Addressing the coal theft issue, a coal controller has been sent by the ministry. Besides this, the ministry will make an assessment and send it to the Maharashtra government by settling the royalty issue to resume the mining activities at the earliest, the union minister said.PTI