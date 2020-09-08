In testing times, Bommanahalli sets an example

Bengaluru: As the state's cumulative Covid-19 positive cases crossed 4,04,324, including 6,534 deaths, one zone in Bengaluru is silently going about doing its job. It is stated that early detection can help combat Covid-19.

The Bommanahalli zone in Bengaluru is quick in testing Covid-19 cases and has been relentlessly working 24/7 to ensure the people in its zone are tested for Covid. The zone is reaching out to people at their doorstep to conduct swab testing.

The Bommannahalli zone team attended a 92-year-old resident of Gubbalala at 11:10 pm on Sunday who had shown symptoms of Covid.

"Since, he was a senior citizen, we didn't want to take a chance. We went to his house in the night to conduct swab test. We called up the Bommanahalli helpline number and they turned up for testing in an hour. BBMP Bommanahalli zone has an amazing team of officers, doctors and volunteers and had been helpful to Covid patients in the zone.

The recent 24/7 testing facility launched by the team has been effective. The team comes home, takes samples and tests the patient. This is especially useful for senior citizens and others who cannot travel," Co-convener of the Changemakers of Kanakapura, Aleem told The Hans India.

The symptomatic patients and the primary contacts of a Covid positive patient, who are unable to go to the local public health centre (PHC) for testing, can avail the services.

The BBMP nodal officer, Bommanahalli zone, Sanjana BM stated that the focus is more on senior citizens above 60 years of age. "If a person is tested positive, the members of the household are susceptible. We have mobile testing vans that move around to test primary and secondary contacts. The 24/7 service is an unique initiative at Bommanahalli zone," she said.

The focus is also on slum areas such as Mangammanapalya and Singsandra in the zone which are vulnerable to the infection.

"We are not forcing anyone to get tested. In the slum, people cannot afford the test. The senior citizens cannot come to the PHC so we go to their doorstep to test them," Sanjana stated.

However, there have been cases where volunteers faced stiff resistance from the citizens who were to be tested.

The volunteers of the zone also supply groceries and medicines to the residents of Covid positives and their primary contacts. "The doctors associated with the zone work in three shifts and they take a call on who goes to Covid Care Centre (CCC), hospital or should undergo home isolation. 97 ambulances and mobile testing vans enabled with GPS trackers cater to different wards in the zone," she added.

From August 22 to September 5, 36,074 tests were conducted, out of which 10,616 (rapid antigen tests), 25,858 (RT-PCR) tests in the Bommanahalli zone.