Shootout near Isckon after bikers snatch gold chain from old lady

Bengaluru: In a joint operation, the Rajajinagar police and Srirampur police shot at and caught two notorious chain-snatchers in Bengaluru who are suspected of being involved in over many cases in and around the city.

The accused identified as Subash and Sanjeev, are natives of Bengaluru. Following several cases of chain-snatching in the city across, police were instructed to be alert to nab the culprits. The accused were chased by Rajinjinagar Station inspector NR Venkatesh and PSI Vinod Naik attached to Srirampur station on their vehicles. The chase went for some time and finally the shoot out took plae near Isckon temple.

According to the police report, "The incident happened when the police attached to Rajajinagar police station received information that two men have snatched a gold necklace from 61-year-0 old lady and escaped on a bike. So we immediately alerted our the team and based on the information we chased and based them near Isckon temple"

Two teams rushed to the spot and intercepted a bike near Isckon temple. The accused, in a bid to escape, abandoned the bike and started running. They assaulted the policemen as they caught up with him, prompting the police to open fire at him.

"They assaulted a sub-inspector and constable with a machete, due to which the police had to open fire at them to protect ourself," police said. The two accused and the injured policemen were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police suspect that the duo involved in over many cases of chain-snatching. A case has been registered.