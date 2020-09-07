Smart parking to ease traffic in central city

Bengaluru: The BBMP Mayor, Goutham Kumar said that keeping the increasing traffic on the city's roads in mind, the smart parking system is being implemented on 85 selected roads this month.

"Smart parking has already been implemented on Kasturba road and will be implemented on Vittal Mallya Hospital Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road and Church Street, "the mayor said.

Digital fee-paying parking has been installed and CCTV cameras have been installed for vehicle safety.

The sensor is installed in the parking lot, and the digital indicator will determine the number of vehicles which are parked.

Vehicles will be charged for parking and automated machinery is available for parking fees and receipts. Commuters can the fees through credit and debit cards.

Bus Separate Path is also being constructed to give importance to public transport. This will be implemented public on 12 of the most traffic-heavy roads in the city. Of these, a 17 km stretch of road from Lowry Junction to Central Silk Board will cost Rs 15 crore.

Last year, as part of the pilot run of the smart parking project was launched on Kasturba Road.

The smart parking system, an initiative of the BBMP, is a Public Private Model which is to be implemented across the Central Business District.

However, the move has not gone down well with the urban mobility experts. "The road should be used for vehicular movement and not for parking," said traffic expert Prof. M.N. Srihari said.