Tech-enabled queue system now at Kempegowda airport

Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in partnership Xovis on Friday rolled out the tech-enabled Queue Management System at the Kempegowda International Airport to reduce waiting times, enhance operational efficiency and better manage passenger flow during peak hours.



The airport will now have a display board that will show live waiting times on screens. Data from the queue management solution will also the help the airport team to prepare and manage passenger flow, decongest bottlenecks and plan resources efficiently. In addition, the Xovis PTS, a state-of-the-art passenger flow management system, will display live waiting times on the screens at processing points, leading to lowered levels of stress for passengers. This system empowers internal teams to plan resources well in advance with historical data available from the solution.

200 Xovis 3D sensors will capture passenger flow coordinates at departure gates, check-in, immigration, Security Hold Areas of both domestic and international flights as well as Visa sections.

"At BIAL, our aim is to make BLR Airport the most digitally advanced and efficient airport in the world. This system is part of BIAL's vision to enable journeys, create experiences and touch lives as part of the gateway to a new India," said Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL.

"We hope this is the first of many happy collaborations. We look forward to continuing this collaboration should there be a need for system extensions," said Xovis CEO, Andreas Fahndrich.

Xovis is a Swiss high-tech company that develops, manufactures and distributes 3D sensors and software solutions for people flow measurement. The company was founded in 2008 and now employs around 100 people located in Switzerland, the USA and China.