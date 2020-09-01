The big aim: New medical colleges in four districts

Bengaluru: Karnataka will have an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Setting up of the premier medical sciences institute is under the active consideration of the central government.



Speaking at the virtual inauguration of a super-specialty trauma block at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said, "I know that- AIIMS in Karnataka is under the active consideration of the Finance Department of the Government of India and that day will also soon come when we shall have an AIIMS in Karnataka also.

He recalled the role played by former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj in expanding the health infrastructure in the country during the Vajpayee government.

"The journey that started then on August 15, 2003, from one AIIMS it became a journey of seven AIIMS, then in the previous government one more was added at Rae Bareli, and then we again saw a big boost to this activity from 2014 onwards under Prime Minister Modi with a journey of 22 AIIMS," he added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was also present at the virtual event, pointed out to the union minister that he has written a letter to him to consider taking over and upgrading the ESI hospital and medical college at Kalaburagi to an AIIMS like institution. He said Kalaburagi was a backward district and upgrading this ESI there as an AIIMS like institution, will help people of the region. Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, district in-charge minister Anand Singh and others participated in the programme.

Noting that in the last six years the country has seen active development in terms of medical colleges, increase in the number of MBBS and post-graduation seats, Vardhan said in the phase three expansion of medical colleges that began last year, permission has been given for creating 75 more medical colleges, with centre''s help. New medical colleges are going to be set up in Karnataka at Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, Yadgir and Chikkaballapur, he said, adding, "so many reforms are happening in the health sector, historic developments have taken place."

The union minister appreciated the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues for putting the "best foot forward" in the fight against COVID-19.

"Karnataka has done a remarkably good job.. there are many good practices which have been used to fight COVID which are worth replicating by others and I have quoted them in a number of meetings with other state health ministers also," the Union Health Minister said.

Yediyurappa said the super specialty trauma block at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences has been developed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana by both state and the centre in collaboration, at a cost of Rs 150 crore. It has an intensive care and emergency units besides a capacity of 200 beds, with all the necessary advanced medical equipment.