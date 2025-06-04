10 Dead, Over 20 Injured in Stampede During RCB Victory Celebrations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: At least 10 people lost their lives and more than 20 sustained injuries during a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday, where thousands had gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) first-ever IPL championship victory.

Among the deceased were six men and four women, police sources confirmed.

The crowd had begun to swell from early morning as fans anticipated the arrival of the RCB team with the IPL trophy. The gathering quickly turned chaotic, as road closures and the influx of fans by road, metro, and foot created massive congestion in the city’s central business district.

According to eyewitnesses, the stampede occurred near the stadium gates, where fans had amassed in hopes of glimpsing their cricketing heroes. The stadium’s surrounding roads had been cordoned off, and traffic police struggled to manage the growing crowds.

Before reaching the stadium, the RCB team had been felicitated at the Vidhana Soudha by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. However, before the team’s arrival at the stadium, the celebration turned tragic due to overcrowding and lack of proper crowd management.

Those injured were rushed to Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar, where several are reported to be in critical condition. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are expected to review the safety protocols and planning of the event.