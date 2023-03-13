12,000 Swami Vivekananda SHGs to be formed: Govt

Before the Karnataka assembly elections, the state government has issued an order for the formation of 12,000 self-help groups, two each at the gram panchayat level, like Swami Vivekananda self-help groups. The scheme is expected to help the government reach out to the youth, especially in rural areas to attract young voters. Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Yojana is a scheme implemented by the state government last year to encourage the youth to take up self-employment and economic activity in the state.





According to statistics, Karnataka had 8 lakh voters under the age of 20 in 2013 and 15 lakh in 2018. Currently, the number of these voters is said to have increased considerably. Also, this time around 7 lakh voters have registered to vote for the first time, according to figures from the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka. In 2014, the number of voters for the first time was four lakh. Currently, political parties are planning to target this category of voters and draw them towards them. An order has already been issued to establish youth self- help groups in the name of Swami Vivekananda in every Gram Panchayat of the state and provide assistance for self-employment.





Earlier it was ordered to form 6000 groups as one group under each Gram Panchayat. As the Swami Vivekananda Youth Self Help Groups got a good response, Chief Minister BasavarajaBommai had announced that 12,000 groups would be formed, two for each panchayat. Accordingly, an order has been issued by the government. Each group is to be provided with a loan facility of Rs 10,000, subsidy of Rs 1 lakh and loan facility of Rs 5 lakh. Necessary steps are being taken to convert 12,000 youth associations into innovative enterprises by starting all self-help activities based on local demand. This will help more than 5 lakh youth in the state to live independently. This project is successfully implemented under the leadership of youth empowerment department and emphasis is placed on youth empowerment.The state has also planned to create about 28,000 Swami Vivekananda Youth Self Help Groups, one for each village in the coming days.



