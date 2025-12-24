17th Bengaluru International Film Festival from Jan 29 to Feb 6

Bengaluru: The17th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) will be held from January 29 to February 6, the Chief Minister announced during a press conference held after a preparatory meeting for the event.

Renowned actor, director, and producer Prakash Raj has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of the 17th International Film Festival. The festival’s grand inaugural ceremony will take place on the majestic steps in front of Vidhana Soudha, marking a significant highlight of this edition. This year’s festival will be organised around the theme of Women Empowerment, reflecting a strong social and cultural focus.

Film screenings will primarily be held at Cinépolis, Lulu Mall, Rajajinagar, across 11 screens. In addition, screenings will also take place at Dr. Rajkumar Bhavana, Kalavidara Sangha (Chamarajapete), and Suchitra Film Society in Banashankari, expanding access for cinema enthusiasts across the city.

The application process for films in the Asian, Indian, and Kannada competitive sections has begun and has received an encouraging response. So far, over 110 films have been submitted, with December 31, 2025, set as the deadline for submissions.

The festival will showcase over 200 films from more than 60 countries, featuring over 400 screenings. Several acclaimed films that have been screened and awarded at prestigious international festivals such as Cannes (France), Berlin (Germany), Venice (Italy), Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic), Locarno (Switzerland), Rotterdam (Netherlands), Busan (South Korea), and Toronto (Canada) will be presented to Bengaluru audiences under one roof.

Notably, films that have been shortlisted for the Academy Awards (Oscars) from various countries will also be screened during the festival. International cultural institutions including the Polish Cultural Centre, New Delhi; Goethe-Institut – Max Mueller Bhavan, Bengaluru; Alliance Française – French Institute; and the Royal Thai Consulate are collaborating to present some of their countries’ finest films.

As a special highlight, a retrospective of legendary Polish filmmaker Andrzej Wajda will be organised in collaboration with the Polish Cultural Centre to commemorate his centenary. Additionally, in association with Alliance Française Bengaluru and the French Institute in India, a special film package documenting the history of African cinema will be showcased.

To accommodate the growing participation in academic sessions, a dedicated stage for film-related academic programmes will be set up at the main festival venue. The same venue will also host a photographic exhibition depicting 91 years of the rich and colourful history of Kannada cinema.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 7 crore for organising the 17th edition of the festival during the 2025–26 financial year. The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony recognising Best Films across categories, along with the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Chief Minister said. The preparatory meeting was attended by Karnataka Film Academy President Sadhu Kokila, Information and Public Relations Secretary B.B. Kaveri, Commissioner Hemanth Nimbalkar, Additional Chief Secretary Anjum Parvez, Finance Department Principal Secretary Ritesh Kumar Singh, academy members, organising committee members, and representatives of the film industry.