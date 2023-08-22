20-30 MLAS ready to leave Congress party: H D Kumara Swamy

Bengaluru: Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy has exploded a new bombshell saying that 20-30 congress MLAs are ready to quit the party. The Congress has started drama of Ghar Vapsi to control this.



Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday he said that according to my understanding, none of the MLAs of our JDS party will leave the party. Congress has left this issue. 20-30 MLAs in Congress are in a position to leave the party. Congress has created such an atmosphere in two months. He said that Congress leaders claiming 20 BJP and 10 JDS MLAs are in contact with them to cover up the fact that 30 MLAs are prepared to leave the party. He shouted that they are back to control the legislators after coming out of the Congress.

On Monday, the Congress has called many people from Yeshwanthpur Vidhanasabha Constituency back to the party. The MLAs are saying that they will stay in the BJP. As a minister for 3 years, the BJP had given full authority to BJP MLA Somasekar. He was given in charge of Mysore district. When he was a minister, he used to get works done from BJP government. Didn't they say that the coalition government is not developing? He said that he has not worked for the development of Yeshwantpur in 3 years as a minister.

Now MLA SOmashekar has gone to meet the CM Siddaramaiah and plead for development. What did you do for 3 years when minister? Kumaraswamy lashed out at Somasekhar saying that these are the fake reasons for meeting Siddaramaiah.