20 test positive in another apartment in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A week after 110 positive cases were reported in a single apartment in the city, 20 tested positive for Covid-19 at S.J.R. Watermark Apartments, in Ambalipura at Bellandur of Mahadevpura Zone.

Ten residents tested positive on Monday and by Tuesday the number had gone up to 20. Following this, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has declared containment zone in the apartment complex.

The new cluster of 10 cases was confirmed by BBMP Commissioner M Manjunath Prasad on Monday night. While 511 samples were sent for testing, 20 residents were found to have infected the virus.

Six of the nine blocks in the apartment complex have been sealed. The other three blocks are 200 metres away from the containment zone. A total of 1500 residents stay in the apartment complex. Around 1,055 samples including those of apartment complex staff, security, domestic help etc have been sent for testing.

"Based on the finding, six contiguous blocks of the apartment at Bellandur of Mahadevapura Zone have been declared as a containment zone by the BBM. Sanitisation has been carried out in the premises and a health team consisting of four doctors deployed in the zone" an official BBMP added. A week ago, 104 residents of an apartment complex in Bommanahalli were found to have Covid-19 and 96 of them are above the age of 60 years.

On February 13, the first cluster was found at Manjushree Nursing College near Kaval Byrasandra in the city, where 42 of 210 students tested positive.