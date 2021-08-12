242 children tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru; figures may rise

Bengaluru: At least 242 children tested positive for Covid-19 in five days in Bengaluru as Karnataka reported 1,338 new cases and 31 deaths, according to the government data, bringing back focus on the earlier prediction that the third wave could affect children.

The Bengaluru civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said 242 children below the age of 19 tested positive in the last five days. Experts have warned that the third wave of Covid-19 has already started.

According to the data, 106 children below the age of 9 years and 136 children between 9 and 19 years have tested positive in the last five days in the city. The health department has warned that the positive cases of children may rise in the coming days. An officer from the health department said the number will "triple" within a few days and "there is a great danger". "All we can do is protect our children from this virus by keeping them inside the home. Children will not have much immunity compared to elder ones. It is highly recommended to parents that they keep children inside home and follow all the Covid-19 norms," the official said.

The Karnataka government has already ordered night and weekend curfews in all the districts, and entries to Kerala-Karnataka, Maharashtra-Karnataka borders have been restricted. Only those who can show their RTPCR test of less than 72 hours are allowed to enter the state.

A week after regular classes resumed across the state, 33 students of five government schools in Ludhiana, Abohar, Nawanshahr and Amritsar have tested positive for Covid-19.

District Education Officer (Secondary) Gursharn Singh said Government High School, Jaja, will remain shut till August 15

Over 40,000 Covid infections in people who have been vaccinated, have been found in Kerala. Amid concerns over breakthrough infections, the central government has asked Kerala to send all such cases for genome sequencing - which analyses the virus sample taken from a diagnosed patient and compares it with other cases.

India logged 38,353 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,36,511, while the active cases have declined to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 4,29,179 with 497 fresh fatalities,